‘And baby makes 3′: Another rhino calf born at The Wilds

The Wilds wildlife park is celebrating a conservation achievement that is three times the cuteness.
The Wilds, a non-profit safari park and conservation center in Cumberland, Ohio, east of Columbus, announced the birth of a third rhinoceros calf this season. The male rhino calf was born overnight on The Wilds’ pasture on Oct. 25 to mother, Agnes.
“Along with the rest of the southern white rhino herd, Agnes and her calf have started spending some time inside the large rhino barn due to the recent falling temperatures but may still be out in the pastures on warmer day,” stated a release from The Wilds. “The calf, who is currently unnamed, continues to nurse alongside his mother. His care team notes that he is a big boy and growing rapidly—already, he is even a bit taller than a female rhino calf, who was born three weeks earlier.”
This most recent calf birth follows the birth of a female calf on Oct. 5 to mother, Anan, and father, Kengele. A female greater one-horned rhino calf was also born at The Wilds on Aug. 16 to mother, Sanya, and father, Jahi.
“The conservation center is well-known for its successful rhino breeding program,” stated the release. “It is the only facility outside of Africa with rhinos born four and five generations removed from their wild-born ancestors.”
Guests visiting The Wilds may have an opportunity to see the new calves in the coming weeks during a Winter at The Wilds Tour. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit TheWilds.org.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
About the Author