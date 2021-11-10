‘And baby makes 3′: Another rhino calf born at The Wilds

The Wilds, a non-profit safari park and conservation center in Cumberland, Ohio, east of Columbus, announced the birth of a third rhinoceros calf this season. The male rhino calf was born overnight on The Wilds’ pasture on Oct. 25 to mother, Agnes.

“Along with the rest of the southern white rhino herd, Agnes and her calf have started spending some time inside the large rhino barn due to the recent falling temperatures but may still be out in the pastures on warmer day,” stated a release from The Wilds. “The calf, who is currently unnamed, continues to nurse alongside his mother. His care team notes that he is a big boy and growing rapidly—already, he is even a bit taller than a female rhino calf, who was born three weeks earlier.”