Author Brendan Slocumb brings his musical thrillers to Dayton Metro Library

Brendan Slocumb, author of two thrillers, is headed to the Dayton Metro Library Main Branch May 11 for an author talk and book signing.
Slocumb will discuss his debut novel “The Violin Conspiracy,” which became a best-seller, and his latest novel “Symphony of Secrets,” released April 18. The moderated conversation is the first in the library’s Executive Director’s Author Series.
“The Violin Conspiracy” was released in 2022 and also chosen as a “Good Morning America” Book Club pick. The book follows a Black musician who discovers a family violin is actually a priceless Stradivarius. The instrument is stolen just before the Tchaikovsky Competition, the “Olympics of classical music,” and the protagonist must get it back and prove himself.
“Symphony of Secrets” chronicles a man tasked with authenticating the work of prolific composer Frederick Delaney. The book jumps between present day and the 1920s, as secrets behind the true origins of the composer’s masterpieces come to light.
The author draws his book’s musical elements from his own expertise. Slocumb has over two decades of music education experience and serves as the educational consultant for the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. He said he believes music “is a life-saving force, and a gift we should always offer our children.”
He is also a lifelong violinist and has performed with multiple symphonies, including the Washington Metropolitan Symphony, the McLean Symphony, the Prince George’s Philharmonic and the Alexandria Symphony.
Slocumb is currently working on his third novel, which is expected to be published in early 2025.
The author talk and book signing is free to attend. Registration is recommended, but not required.
HOW TO GO
What: Dayton Metro Library’s Executive Director’s Author Series featuring Brendan Slocumb
When: Thursday, May 11 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Eichelberger Forum at the Dayton Metro Library Main Branch, 215 E Third St., Dayton
More info: Visit https://dayton.bibliocommons.com/events/643d57b36a6a2a36000c63c7.
