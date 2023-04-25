Baker Benji’s hopes to build momentum in former location of Evans Bakery in Dayton

Baker Benji’s held a soft opening April 22 in the former space of Evans Bakery and plans to continue the momentum this week.
“Saturday went great,” said owner Benjamin “Benji” Stuckey. “The neighborhood showed out pouring support and we were sold out of donuts at 11:30 a.m.”
He said his sister from Jackson, Ohio was his first customer at 6 a.m. followed by a longtime customer of Evans Bakery.
Located at 700 Troy Street in the Old North Dayton neighborhood, the bakery will be open this week from 6 a.m. to sold out Tuesday through Saturday. Next week the bakery will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Stuckey said the bakery is offering a limited menu at the moment with plans to add more items weekly leading up to its future grand opening. Customers can expect doughnuts each morning along with cream horns, cookies, decorated cookies and cupcakes. Forthcoming offerings include coconut macarons, buckeyes, lemon squares, baklava and kolache.
Stuckey previously told Dayton.com he was excited to make Evans Bakery’s doughnut staples and add new flavor profiles. During the soft opening he was happy to debut three Baker Benji’s originals including a cotton candy doughnut, maple cream long john and coconut custard long john.
Prior to the soft opening, Stuckey offered a backdoor doughnut special in which doughnuts were sold at a discounted price to avoid waste.
“The neighborhood absolutely loved it,” Stuckey said. “They found it very humorous to go to the back door and knock to get doughnuts. But they still stopped by and we almost sold out every day.”
Stuckey said it still feels “surreal” that he owns a brick-and-mortar spot with nearly 100 years of history. He realizes his hard work over the past 10 years is finally coming to fruition.
“I just want to thank (the community) for their patience for the opening, but also their patience going forward as we add on those Evans staples, as we learn and perfect them,” Stuckey said. “I don’t want to just rush and get everything on the menu as fast as possible. I want to make sure if it’s out in the case, it’s up to the quality of the original Evans name.”
For more information and updates, visit the bakery’s Facebook page.
About the Author