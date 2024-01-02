Blue Berry Cafe to close this month, plans to relocate

The restaurant’s long-term lease ended Dec. 31 and they need to vacate the space by Jan. 31, the post said.

“We will never leave Bellbrook,” the post said. “This is not the end. This is see you soon! Bellbrook has always been there for us, and we will never (like ever) leave this special city.”

The Blue Berry Cafe has plans to move to 129 W. Franklin St. in downtown Bellbrook across from Dots Market. In April 2023, owner Kelley Andary said they were relocating in order to ensure a better experience for their staff and customers.

Customers can anticipate the same quaintness of their hometown cafe in the new space. Andary plans to add a kitchen/gift store and additional food and drink options.

The Blue Berry Cafe, a Bellbrook staple, is known for its massive pancakes, homemade omelets and Tony Darden a.k.a. the “Muffin Man.” The cafe was crowned as having the Best Breakfast and Best Brunch in our 2023 Best of Dayton contest.

In the meantime, the restaurant is expanding its hours to 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. For more information and updates, visit The Blue Berry Cafe’s Facebook page.

We have reached out to the owner for more information on the move. We will update this story as news arises.