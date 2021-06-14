Celebrate National Bourbon Day without reservation at Century Bar

“While reservations helped us through the last year and allowed for a more paced out process, this is not the The Century Way,” stated The Century Bar in a Facebook post on May 24. “With the state restrictions being lifted June 2nd, we are going to start to make things a little bit more ‘normal’ within our space. We believe that this will help get both guests and staff get back to enjoying the bar the way it was meant to be.”

Returning to normal for Century means seats will once again be available at a first come, first serve basis. The lifting of reservations also means there will be no more table service and no more “you can’t sit with strangers,” according to the post.