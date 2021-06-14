Celebrate National Bourbon Day without reservation at Century Bar

Daytonians can celebrate today, National Bourbon Day, at one of the nation’s top bourbon destinations, located here in the Gem City.
Upon reopening at their new, expanded location last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Century Bar at 18 S. Jefferson St. operated on a reservation-only basis in order to navigate the challenges and restrictions caused by the pandemic.
On May 24, Century announced on its Facebook page that it will no longer take reservations, returning to “the way things were meant to be.”
“While reservations helped us through the last year and allowed for a more paced out process, this is not the The Century Way,” stated The Century Bar in a Facebook post on May 24. “With the state restrictions being lifted June 2nd, we are going to start to make things a little bit more ‘normal’ within our space. We believe that this will help get both guests and staff get back to enjoying the bar the way it was meant to be.”
Returning to normal for Century means seats will once again be available at a first come, first serve basis. The lifting of reservations also means there will be no more table service and no more “you can’t sit with strangers,” according to the post.
“At the end of the day, we’re a bar,” The Century Bar stated. “A place to congregate. A place to meet people. A place to talk about whiskey with strangers. Thanks for your continued support and we hope to see y’all soon.”