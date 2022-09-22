Centerville brewery celebrating 5 years Saturday with new beers

He said his favorite part is having a core group of followers that stops by regularly to see what they do with their beers and aviation history. For example, they used Biscoff cookies in their new pastry stout because that’s the snack cookie you get on a commercial flight.

“It’s also awesome to see how many new people come into us for the first time who we get to share our story, the beer and the taproom experience (with),” Tarkany said.

As Tarkany looks to the next five years, he said they’re taking it batch by batch.

“We want to upgrade the brewery a little bit so we can cover new beer styles that we haven’t brewed before,” Tarkany said. “If we can do that, expand on our exploration of what we can create and execute, and continue to invite people along with us on that journey, the next five years will be here quickly.”

The Saturday celebration is from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Snacks/food will be provided throughout the day. The brewery also has their Oktoberfest beer currently on tap. For more information, visit www.heavierthanairbrewing.com or the brewery’s Facebook page.