Centerville Taco Trail kicks off next week with 8 participating restaurants

Complete the taco trail for a free t-shirt.

2 hours ago
Attention all taco lovers! The City of Centerville is launching a Taco Trail as part of its BusinessFirst! program and in collaboration with its local restaurants.

All you have to do is visit the eight participating restaurants below sometime between May 1 and May 31, buy a taco and have a waiter stamp your taco trail card. Once your card is fully stamped, bring it to the Centerville Municipal Building for a free t-shirt.

Participating restaurants include:

  • Agave & Rye, 11 N. Main St.
  • Archer’s Tavern, 9496 Dayton-Lebanon Pike
  • City Barbeque, 5 E. Franklin St.
  • Elsa’s, 6318 Far Hills Ave.
  • El Toro, 894 S. Main St.
  • Lock 27, 1035 S. Main St.
  • Loose Ends Brewing Company, 890 S. Main St.
  • The Famous Restaurant, 953 S. Main St.

“The Centerville Taco Trail is a fantastic addition to our BusinessFirst! program, which aims to support and promote local businesses,” said Centerville Economic Development Director Erik Collins. “We are thrilled to partner with our local restaurants to create a fun and engaging program that boosts our local economy.”

T-shirts can be picked up, beginning May 6, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Municipal Building, 100 W. Spring Valley Pike. All t-shirts must be claimed by June 30.

For more information, visit centervilleohio.gov/tacotrail.

