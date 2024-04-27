Centerville Taco Trail kicks off next week with 8 participating restaurants

Attention all taco lovers! The City of Centerville is launching a Taco Trail as part of its BusinessFirst! program and in collaboration with its local restaurants.

All you have to do is visit the eight participating restaurants below sometime between May 1 and May 31, buy a taco and have a waiter stamp your taco trail card. Once your card is fully stamped, bring it to the Centerville Municipal Building for a free t-shirt.