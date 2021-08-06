CANCELED: Bachman/Cummings concert at the Rose off, citing travel uncertainty

““It is with regret Bachman Cummings announce the cancellation of the US leg of their highly anticipated tour “Together Again – Live In Concert”, scheduled to occur this September. While Randy and Burton have been looking forward to reuniting for their fans throughout the United States, they extend their love and appreciation to all of the fans that were planning to come to these shows, and they cannot wait to see you all again when things are more predictable in terms of travel in and out of Canada.”

The website stated that refunds “will be available at the point of purchase.”