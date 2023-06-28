Country star Justin Moore headlining military appreciation show at the Rose

Justin Moore is headed to the Rose Music Center in the Heights this summer for a show honoring local military members.

The Sept. 16 show is part of this year’s Hometown Heroes program put on by The Big Hoopla. Moore’s headlining show will honor active and veteran airmen and airwomen. The Big Hoopla, a sponsor organization of the annual NCAA First Four basketball tournament in Dayton, has donated over 100,000 tickets to local students, veterans and active Wright-Patterson Air Force Base personnel over the past decade.

Moore is known for his hit songs “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” “Why We Drink” and “You, Me and Whiskey.” His latest album, “Stray Dog” was released May 5 and is a reflection of self growth and understanding for the country artist while showcasing how he stands out in the music industry, organizers of the show said.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

“A long time ago I decided I wasn’t going to play games or pursue things that didn’t make me happy,” Moore said in a press release. “Perhaps that’s made me a bit of an outsider in this industry, but it’s also what allows me to go to bed each night feeling good about what I’m doing.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 30 and are priced at $33.50-$69.50.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://rosemusiccenter.com/.