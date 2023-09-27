Dayton-area Dunkin’ franchisee named Operator of the Year

The Gilligan Company, a Dayton-area Dunkin’ franchisee, has been named the 2022 Dunkin’ Operator of the Year.

“The Gilligan Company, their President and CEO Pat Gilligan and their entire team are exceptional operators who consistently raise the bar and set new standards for our entire business,” said Don Auer, Dunkin’ brands director of franchise operations, in a prepared statement. “We are proud to honor them for representing the very best of the Dunkin’ Brands system.”

To receive this award, franchisees must set a positive example, know his/her business and achieve a high level of compliance and proper execution of their action plans. Crew members must be trained on team service and manage to deliver great guest satisfaction and products at each location must be displayed in an ideal manner.

“We’re honored, honestly, to be chosen,” said Chris Zimmerman, COO of The Gilligan Company. “This award from Dunkin’, it’s really a reflection on all the great people we have working for us, who go above and beyond every day, our managers and our crew.”

The Gilligan Company owns 47 Dunkin’ franchises in Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton and Northern Kentucky. In the Dayton area, they most recently opened a new location at 849 S. Main Street in Englewood. The company has plans to open a new location in Xenia.

In the near future, they hope to expand their footprint into Indianapolis and Denver, a press release from the company said.

The Gilligan Company owns and represents brands such as Dunkin’, GOCO Shell Gas & Convenience Stores, Subway, Popeyes Louisiana Chicken and Gill’s Car Wash.

The Operator of the Year award is a highly competitive distinction by Inspire Brands Inc., the parent company of Dunkin’. According to the Dunkin’ website, there are 9,508 franchised restaurants in 44 states.