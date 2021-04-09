Dayton-area park adding baseball and kickball fields for those with all abilities: 3 things to know

A Beavercreek park for people of all abilities will soon have accessible baseball and kickball fields.
That’s one of the many positive local news stories covered by Dayton Daily News reporters this week.
Feel-good stories of this week:
Here are three things to know about the project:
The park will be accessible for people of all abilities and includes a baseball and kickball field. Both accessible fields will have artificial turf and will be complete with dug out areas, and construction will start next week.
Owners of the park have been hoping to add this feature for over a year. The Louise Kendig and Wilfred Denton Jones Family Endowment at the Greene County Community Foundation gave a $275,000 grant to Owen’s Place to make the project possible.
There are 84 kids signed up to play on the fields in the fall. The players range from 4-years-old to 41-years-old.