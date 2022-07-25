Dayton area u-pick flower fields offer chance to relax with family, friends

“Flowers are so meaningful to people,” Aubrey said. “They hold a lot of specific memories. Continually being able to connect with people on that end and seeing their joy is so cool.”

This year marks the second year both flower fields are offering u-pick events.

Combined Shape Caption Frost Farmstead, located at 185 South Valley Road in Xenia, offers u-pick flowers and much more noon to 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through October. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones Combined Shape Caption Frost Farmstead, located at 185 South Valley Road in Xenia, offers u-pick flowers and much more noon to 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through October. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Cedar Ridge Trails

Cedar Ridge Trails, located at 5388 Medlar Road in Miamisburg, offers u-pick lavender and wildflowers, as well as art and wellness events.

Joy and her husband, Gary, purchased the property in 2018.

“The property is a place where my husband and his brother had spent time when they were younger, so they got quite familiar with the property and my husband always loved the property,” Joy said. “Immediately we knew we wanted to be able to share it with other people.”

Combined Shape Caption Cedar Ridge Trails, located at 5388 Medlar Road in Miamisburg, offers u-pick lavender and wildflowers, as well as art and wellness events through early October (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO). Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption Cedar Ridge Trails, located at 5388 Medlar Road in Miamisburg, offers u-pick lavender and wildflowers, as well as art and wellness events through early October (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO). Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

She explained that their first batch of lavender bloomed in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. With the help of friends and family, they harvested the lavender and provided bundles to local schools in appreciation and recognition for what they do for the community.

Cedar Ridge Trails has short-stem (culinary) and long-stem (decoration) lavender. The short-stem lavender is currently in season. Joy explained guests can use the short-stem lavender to make pastries and many other items.

In addition to the lavender, they also have wildflowers, zinnias, calendula, cosmos and poppies.

Guests at Cedar Ridge Trails are encouraged to purchase u-pick tickets online, but they can also be purchased on-site. Tickets are $15 per bouquet and includes everything you need to pick fresh flowers.

Combined Shape Caption Cedar Ridge Trails, located at 5388 Medlar Road in Miamisburg, offers u-pick lavender and wildflowers, as well as art and wellness events through early October (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO). Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption Cedar Ridge Trails, located at 5388 Medlar Road in Miamisburg, offers u-pick lavender and wildflowers, as well as art and wellness events through early October (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO). Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“You build it, you create it, you style it, you design it as you’re walking through the fields,” Joy said.

She explained she enjoys watching people unwind, find peace with nature and create memories with family and friends.

Cedar Ridge Trails also has a farm stand with lavender health and beauty or culinary products.

For more information about upcoming events, visit www.cedarridgetrails.com or their Facebook page.

Frost Farmstead

Frost Farmstead, located at 185 South Valley Road in Xenia, offers u-pick flowers, sunset yoga, farm-to-table dinners and farmstead glamping.

“The dream of this started well before we found the farm,” Aubrey said.

After Aubrey and Mitchell married in 2013, he built her two, four-by-eight-foot raised vegetable beds in their backyard, which is where they began experimenting with growing.

Each year they began to add more until they ran out of space, Mitchell explained.

Combined Shape Caption Frost Farmstead, located at 185 South Valley Road in Xenia, offers u-pick flowers and much more noon to 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through October (CONTRIBUTED). Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption Frost Farmstead, located at 185 South Valley Road in Xenia, offers u-pick flowers and much more noon to 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through October (CONTRIBUTED). Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

They bought the farm in 2019. “I wanted to go big in the first year because I don’t want to ease into something,” Mitchell said. “I just want to put the peddle to the gas and just go as hard as we can for a couple of years and see what happens. We (now) have about twice the foot space as last year.”

Frost Farmstead has about 120 different varieties and colors of flowers.

Guests are invited to their u-pick noon to 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. When you arrive, you choose between a pint to fill for $14 or a quart for $20. This includes everything you need to pick fresh flowers.

Combined Shape Caption Frost Farmstead, located at 185 South Valley Road in Xenia, offers u-pick flowers and much more noon to 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through October. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones Combined Shape Caption Frost Farmstead, located at 185 South Valley Road in Xenia, offers u-pick flowers and much more noon to 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through October. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Guests will also have the opportunity to see their animals on the farm which includes two miniature donkeys, a dwarf goat, geese, ducks and chickens.

Aubrey and Mitchell said they enjoying providing a space for families to connect and create memories.

“One of the coolest things is to see families come out here with young children,” Aubrey said.

Frost Farmstead also provides fresh flowers for weddings and Siebenthaler’s Garden Center.

For more information about upcoming events, visit www.frostfarmstead.com or their Facebook page.