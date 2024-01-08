Dayton dance troupe changes leadership

“I knew the group of artists we assembled were driven, focused, creative and grateful for the opportunity to build something new,” Watson wrote. “As we enter 2024, DDI is again ready to grow, to bloom into a new era and iteration of creativity and collaboration with YOU, our wonderful community.”

DDI is a conglomeration of local, professional dancers from Dayton Ballet, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company and Arthur Murray Dance Center. The troupe primarily allows dancers more creative opportunities, especially in terms of choreographing, while also providing employment during their “off” season and valuable time to connect and grow as colleagues.

Sydor, a native Daytonian, dance, taught and choreographed in New York City for 17 years before relocating back to Dayton.

“Dayton Dance Initiative is an authentic embodiment of community, collaboration and creativity that has the ability to transform,” said Sydor. “I feel honored to be at the helm and inspired to continue to nurture the artist-led mission of Dayton Dance Initiative.

DDI has also named emerging choreographer KC Lyphout as its new company manager. She previously served as an administrative intern, choreographer and dancer with the company. In addition to her work with DDI, the Toledo native and Wright State University dance alumna has been a resident company member at Mutual Dance Theatre since 2023. She also notably joined Dayton Contemporary Dance Second Company as a dance artist for the 2021-2022 season.

Last summer DDI presented “Making Moves: The CoLAB” at the PNC Arts Annex in downtown Dayton. In addition to Sydor and Lyphout, the roster featured Claire Bergman, Thaliyah Cools-Lartigue, Nicolay Dorsett, Alexandria Flewellen, Aaron Frisby, Jasmine Getz, Katy Gilliam, Ashley Griffin, Jonathan Harris, Craig Johnston, Stevie Lamblin, Patrick Lennon, Emily Luria, Isaac Jones, Willa Marks, Robert Pullido, Elizabeth Ramsey, Nile Ruff, Mia Sanchez, Quentin Apollovaughn Sledge, and Countess V. Winfrey.

Watson said she will remain with DDI as part of its newly formed Advisory Board.

“It is my greatest hope that DDI continues to expand the opportunities for what artists in Dayton can achieve,” she said. “I feel confident that with our new leadership team and the incredible community we continue to build, the possibilities are endless.”

For more information, visit daytondanceinitiative.com.