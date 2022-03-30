Dayton Dragons select winner of National Anthem Contest

Amy Allen, choir director at Emmanuel Christian Academy, says the group received a “superior rating” at the Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) district contest, the highest rating given, and they look forward to competing in the state contest.

“This choir regularly demonstrates diligence, dedication and creativity to produce beautiful music while helping and encouraging one another,” Allen said in a release. “They all bring their own set of special talents to our choir, and then use them to help each other get better. They are quite literally a piece of my heart.”