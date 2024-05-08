Dayton’s Courthouse Square to be new lunchtime hot spot with entertainment, events

“We are so excited to debut this new feature to Courthouse Square that is breaking out of the box to become a new hot spot downtown,” said Katie Meyer, president of the DDP. “CURIO is proof that big ideas can come in small packages and that a shipping container can be transformed into a hub of community, connection, and collaboration.”

From May through September, the DDP will program CURIO at Courthouse Square with lunchtime events from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and a mix of themed social events from 4 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday.

“We want CURIO to be a destination for everyone. We’re planning a wide variety of events including live entertainment, fitness, games, pets, vendors and more,” said Lynn Robertson, special events manager for the DDP. “Whether you’re craving a midday pick-me-up, a post-work wind-down or a chance to connect with your community, CURIO has got you covered.”

Lunchtime entertainment will include Trivia Tuesdays with a chance to win prizes, Workout Wednesdays featuring area fitness instructors and Unplugged Thursdays with acoustic music or live DJs. There will also be food vendors set up on Courthouse Square each weekday.

On Wednesday evenings, attendees can expect anything from vendors and karaoke to live performances, art classes and bingo.

Regular programming for CURIO at Courthouse Square will kick off Tuesday, May 14.

CURIO was partially supported by a $75,000 Community Placemaking Grant from Project for Public Spaces, funded by General Motors.

“Courthouse Square is at the center of our downtown, and CURIO will help to emphasize its importance as a gathering space,” said Laura Woeste, director of strategic projects for the DDP. “The guidance, planning and input from PPS and our community will help CURIO and Courthouse Square become a place that can give back.”

More details

For more information or to take a look at programming, visit downtowndayton.org or the CURIO’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@curioatchs).