Downtown Adventure offers fun competition this weekend

Over 100 teams made up of friends, families and co-workers will follow clues and participate in fun challenges throughout downtown Dayton in the 2022 Downtown Adventure on Saturday, May 21.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., dozens of downtown Dayton’s businesses and landmarks will be designated as clue stops. Each team will receive a sheet with more than 90 clues and a map to help them navigate downtown’s core. Adventurers will solve riddles and complete challenges in the at-your-own pace competition. Organizers stress the Downtown Adventure is not a race. Teams are encouraged to break for lunch, celebrate with a drink or buy something from downtown retailers along the way.
“The response to this year’s Downtown Adventure has been tremendous,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “Downtown will be buzzing with hundreds of people exploring this weekend, and we know that our small businesses will feel the benefits. We’re excited for participants to discover new places during the Adventure and become regular visitors to downtown.”
The three teams with the most correct clues submitted by the end of the Downtown Adventure at 5 p.m. will win cash prizes: 1st place $300 cash, 2nd place $200 cash, 3rd place $150 cash. To avoid a tie, all teams will give their best guess to a clue that has been designated as a tie-breaker. Points will be awarded to the team that guesses closest to the correct answer. A $100 Downtown Dollars e-gift card will also be awarded to the participating team with the best costume as judged by the Downtown Dayton Partnership staff. Best costume winners will be determined based on creativity, fun, and commitment to the theme of each team’s choice. All Downtown Adventure participants will also be entered into a raffle to win prizes donated by downtown businesses. Winners do not need to be present to win.
Registration is just $10 per team and only one registration is required per team. After registering and before the Downtown Adventure begins, teams will be reimbursed with a $10 Downtown Dollars e-gift card which can be redeemed at more than 80 downtown businesses.
You can keep up with all AES Ohio Summer in the City events and other events happening downtown at downtowndayton.org, or on the Downtown Dayton Partnership Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.
