Downtown Adventure offers fun competition this weekend

“The response to this year’s Downtown Adventure has been tremendous,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “Downtown will be buzzing with hundreds of people exploring this weekend, and we know that our small businesses will feel the benefits. We’re excited for participants to discover new places during the Adventure and become regular visitors to downtown.”

The three teams with the most correct clues submitted by the end of the Downtown Adventure at 5 p.m. will win cash prizes: 1st place $300 cash, 2nd place $200 cash, 3rd place $150 cash. To avoid a tie, all teams will give their best guess to a clue that has been designated as a tie-breaker. Points will be awarded to the team that guesses closest to the correct answer. A $100 Downtown Dollars e-gift card will also be awarded to the participating team with the best costume as judged by the Downtown Dayton Partnership staff. Best costume winners will be determined based on creativity, fun, and commitment to the theme of each team’s choice. All Downtown Adventure participants will also be entered into a raffle to win prizes donated by downtown businesses. Winners do not need to be present to win.