Downtown Dayton bakery to close: ‘Thank you for being a part of our journey’

Twist Cupcakery has announced it will close its doors after nearly nine years in downtown Dayton. The bakery’s last day will be Saturday, Oct. 14.

“We want to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support and patronage, it has meant the world to us,” owner Kate River wrote in an Oct. 1 Facebook post. “Your smiles, celebrations, and shared moments with our cupcakes and cakes have been the highlight of our bakery’s story. We’ve been honored to be a part of your lives and special occasions.”

Several customers commented on the post wishing Rivers the best of luck in her next adventure while reflecting on Twist’s impact in their lives.

“Walking into your bakery was stress relief. I’d breathe in the delicious smells and immediately feel my shoulders relax and a smile make its way across my face,” Katie Beach wrote. “The hardest part was deciding whether to risk a few bites of the Yolo brownie on the drive home. Your cupcakes have made many appearances for my sons’ birthdays, and your other treats were sometimes last-minute cravings fulfilled after a long day at work. You’ll be missed, but I have no doubt you are going to do great things wherever this journey takes you.”

“You shared in one of the happiest days of my life. My wedding cupcakes came from Twist,” Kathy Watts wrote. “I remember having so much fun with my bridesmaids when you hosted our cupcake tasting. You will be missed.”

“This makes me sad but I’m so excited about the next chapter for you,” Cori McCray wrote. “You have inspired me to step out of my comfort zone and start my own business. I will forever be grateful for that! Wishing you nothing but the best on your new journey!”

Rivers, a former engineer, opened Twist Cupcakery in downtown Dayton in 2015. She had a longtime interest in baking but began baking more after preparing a dessert buffet for her oldest daughter’s first birthday. Her hobby grew into a licensed home bakery and then a brick-and-mortar through Activated Spaces’ Pop-Up Project.

As her lease is coming to an end, Rivers said it was time for her to move on to the next part of her personal journey.

“When you’re on a journey you have to close certain doors and as hard as it is, you can’t get into that next phase until you close out some of the other ones and this unfortunately was one of those ones,” Rivers said.

She’s not ready to share what’s next butplans to get back into her first love, which is engineering.

“I personally want to extend my deepest appreciation to my amazing team, who have weathered the storm through sunshine and cloudy days,” the post said. “Their dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and crafting the most amazing quality products have been the backbone of our success. Each member of the team has poured their heart and soul into creating desserts that not only tasted delightful but were crafted with love.”

Explore New breakfast spot opens in Dayton

One of her favorite memories at the bakery was during the holidays when her husband would dress up as Santa and she would be Mrs. Claus. Children would not only have the opportunity to see Santa, take a picture and get a gift, but everything was free.

Rivers said they were so excited to give back and create holiday magic for local children.

Twist Cupcakery is located at 25 S. St. Clair St. The bakery will continue regular business hours, which are 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Starting next week, they will begin liquidation of their equipment, furniture and bakeware.

“Again, thank you for being a part of our journey,” the post said. “It has been a pleasure serving you, we will miss you!”

For more information, visit the bakery’s Facebook page or email twistcupcakerydayton@gmail.com.