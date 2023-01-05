Dunkin’ opens new location: ‘The people of Englewood have been anticipating our arrival’

The new Dunkin’ location at 849 S. Main Street in Englewood is currently in its soft opening stage, according to Julea Schuh Remke, a spokeswoman for Dunkin’ franchisee Gilligan Company.
“We are in a soft opening stage to ensure that we perfect things before the entire area catches wind,” Remke said. “It was evident in our first week open that the people of Englewood have been anticipating our arrival.”
Credit: Russell Florence Jr.
Credit: Russell Florence Jr.
The 2,310-square-foot Dunkin’ is located in a previously vacant lot near Buffalo Wild Wings.
The Englewood coffee shop opened on Dec. 22 and has a ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. Remke said every time Gilligan Company opens a new location they partner with a local charity. For the Englewood location, she said Gilligan Company is partnering with Northmont Schools and its Community Table initiative.
According to documents submitted to the commission by civil engineer Karen Burkhardt, Gilligan Company had been looking for a site in Englewood for the last few years.
“We had been receiving a lot of guest feedback about coming into the Englewood area,” Remke said. “Those guests traveled quite a ways across town to locations like Harshman and Woodman for the Dunkin’ experience, so we knew that it would be a great place to build a store.”
She said they couldn’t be more pleased to serve the community and deliver a positive guest experience to each and every guest.
“We are extremely happy to be part of the Englewood community that has welcomed us with open arms,” Remke added.
Gilligan Company owns other Dunkin’ locations as well as some Subway, Popeyes and GoCo locations.
The Englewood Dunkin’ is open 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For more information, visit www.dunkindonuts.com.
