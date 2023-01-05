Dunkin’ opens new location: ‘The people of Englewood have been anticipating our arrival’

According to documents submitted to the commission by civil engineer Karen Burkhardt, Gilligan Company had been looking for a site in Englewood for the last few years.

“We had been receiving a lot of guest feedback about coming into the Englewood area,” Remke said. “Those guests traveled quite a ways across town to locations like Harshman and Woodman for the Dunkin’ experience, so we knew that it would be a great place to build a store.”

She said they couldn’t be more pleased to serve the community and deliver a positive guest experience to each and every guest.

“We are extremely happy to be part of the Englewood community that has welcomed us with open arms,” Remke added.

Gilligan Company owns other Dunkin’ locations as well as some Subway, Popeyes and GoCo locations.

The Englewood Dunkin’ is open 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For more information, visit www.dunkindonuts.com.