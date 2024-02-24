Fifth Street Brewpub in Dayton restarts program that supports nonprofits

On select Thursdays, Fifth Street Brewpub will donate 10 percent of its net sales plus 100% of raffle proceeds to a local nonprofit organization.

The restaurant and bar in the St. Anne’s neighborhood temporarily paused the give-back program during the pandemic, said Paul Morana, board of directors secretary for the brewpub.

“Fifth Street Brewpub has a CO-OP business model, and one of the 7 Cooperative Principles is “Concern for Community,”” Morana said. “We want to serve and support our members and the causes that are important to them where they live.”

Nonprofits already on the schedule include:

  • Feb. 29 (We Are Bike Kids)
  • Mar. 14 (Access to Excess)
  • Mar. 21 (Period Kits Ohio)
  • April 11 (Junior League of Dayton)
  • April 18 (Friends of the Celtic Academy)
  • June 6 (Emmanuel Conference of St. Vincent de Paul)

Those interested in submitting a nonprofit for consideration, should fill out the form on the brewpub’s website.

If you’ve never been to Fifth Street Brewpub, you can expect food and beverages sourced from local vendors like East Dayton Meat & Poultry, Smales Pretzels, Eat the Rich, Blue Jacket Dairy, Young’s Jersey Dairy, Belle of Dayton and Mesocacao.

The brewpub has recently added a Fillet O’ Fifth Sandwich (fresh, house-breaded cod with house-made tartar sauce that’s served on brioche) and a Barrel-Aged stout called, “Velvet Anxiety” that’s blended with ethically sourced Cacao nibs from Dayton’s Mesocacao. On weekdays until 6 p.m. the brewpub has a $15 Smash Burger & Pint special.

How to go

What: Fifth Street Brewpub

Where: 600 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Hours: 2 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (featuring a brunch menu)

More info: fifthstreetbrewpub.com

