NCAA First Four basketball games to bring patrons to Dayton bars, restaurants

The University of Dayton (24-7) earned a No. 7 seed in the West Region and will play No. 10 seed Nevada (26-7) in the first round on Thursday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

While people were out celebrating St. Patrick’s Day weekend, staff at UD Arena installed the basketball court and set up the playing area for the First Four games, which will be Tuesday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 20.

“During the First Four we see a great mix of our local basketball fans along with fans that come in from out of town to support their teams playing at UD arena.” Slaughenhaupt said. “As a matter of fact, we have had pep bands and cheerleaders from visiting teams show up at Milano’s to pump up their fan bases. It is an exciting time of year.”

Flanagan’s Pub at 101 E. Stewart St. saw a glimpse of basketball excitement last weekend when a high school group of 60 to 100 people came in after a game.

Cat Marlow, general manager, said between St. Patrick’s Day and the NCAA tournament, Flanagan’s expects to bring in three to four times the typical revenue. Milano’s is expecting to do 30 to 40 percent more business than normal during the First Four.