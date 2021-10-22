First look: Dayton innovation mural unveiled inside AES Ohio’s new Smart Operations Center

A well-known Dayton muralist was selected to add a touch of community to a brand new facility AES Ohio has called the first of its kind in the nation.
AES Ohio, formerly DP&L or Dayton Power & Light, will hold a private ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Oct. 25 at its new Smart Operations Center on the grounds of its MacGregor Park headquarters. The facility will use data analytics and modeling to increase the efficiency of AES Corp., AES Ohio’s parent company, electric operations.
An important final touch in the Smart Operations Center is a one-of-a-kind mural instillation by Dayton artist Tiffany Clark, founder of the Mural Machine.
AES set out to find an artist that could embrace the company’s local roots, and went through an extensive selection process to find the perfect local artist, according to Mary Ann Kabel, AES Corporate Communications Director. After narrowing down the field, Kabel said the company felt Clark was a perfect fit.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
“(Clark) has done great work all over downtown and truly embraced the look and feel (of) everything we wanted,” Kabel said.
The mural has a three-dimensional affect on the letters spelling “Gem City.” Painted in front of an electrical circuit design, the letters appear to peel back, revealing illustrations that pay tribute to many Dayton-born inventions.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
In addition to Clark’s art, AES Ohio had a “moss wall” installed adjacent to the mural that depicts images of downtown Dayton made entirely out of moss.
“AES Ohio takes pride in the communities we serve,” Kabel said. “Our people are active in the community, donating their time and talent by volunteering and giving back in a number of ways. Embracing Dayton’s rich history of innovation is shared in our Smart Operations Center.”
In a Sept. 2020 report, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said the new center “positions the city for a new generation of economic growth.”
Credit: CONTRIBUTED