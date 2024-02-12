‘It’s pretty Dayton’: Ghostlight Coffee offers bagel shop concept at Midtown Dayton location

Credit: Alexa Gallo Credit: Alexa Gallo

The bagels are made-from-scratch, hand-rolled and baked fresh daily. Before the bagels are baked, they are boiled in Fifth Street Brewpub beer which helps with the caramelization process.

“It’s pretty Dayton,” Anderson said.

Customers at the Midtown location, 800 S. Patterson Blvd. in Dayton, can expect a variety of toasted bagels and schmears, bagel sandwiches and bagels by the dozen. Anderson said the new menu is based off of the previous menu, but has a focus on bagels. He added that customers can substitute an English muffin for a bagel.

Specialty bagel sandwiches include:

The Carver (egg, cheddar, bacon, turkey and ham with maple syrup and maple coffee spice)

The Farmer (egg, cheddar, turkey or ham with farmstead spice and chive aioli)

The Lox (smoked salmon, onions, capers and lemon herb cream cheese)

They also offer a vegan sandwich and vegan schmears. Each day they plan to have six different bagel flavors like the Old World Plain, Sea Salt & Pepper, Everything, Tuscan, Mediterranean Herb and Blueberry Ginger. Popular schmears include the Spicy Harissa, Bacon Jalapeno and Lemon Herb.

Anderson said they decided to make bagels years ago because there wasn’t really anyone doing bagels in Dayton. When Ghostlight first opened they did not have an in-house bakery. Now, they have a production facility in Kettering.

Besides their Midtown and 2nd Street Market locations, Ghostlight has a coffeehouse and bake shop at 1201 Wayne Ave. They also opened Gather by Ghostlight in the Dayton Arcade in 2023.

For more information about Ghostlight Coffee, visit www.ghostlightcoffee.com or the shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.