Ha Ha Pizza for sale: ‘We have loved getting to know the community and will miss it immensely’

After a year of owning Ha Ha Pizza in Yellow Springs, Karen and Megan McDonald are announcing the longtime pizza shop is on the market due to personal health issues.

Ha Ha Pizza has been for sale since February, Megan said.

“Karen became ill at the end of (last) year, and unfortunately, things have not improved,” Megan said. “It was all very sudden and took us by surprise.”

The mother-daughter team from the Fairborn and Enon area purchased the restaurant in June 2022 from B.J. Walters who had been part of the restaurant for 25 years.

“We’d purchased Ha Ha with big dreams and the intention of being here long term,” Megan said. “While we didn’t get to achieve all those goals we had, our favorite is remodeling the dining room. I still smile every time I see Chloé (Chicarelli’s) mural, and it is the highlight of our time here. We have loved getting to know the community and will miss it immensely.”

The McDonalds are seeking a new owner that would like to keep the business as Ha Ha Pizza and continue to grow with it.

“We have considerably increased sales from a year ago and would love to see the new owner surpass us,” Megan said. “All we ask for is someone who loves Ha Ha and Yellow Springs. We can teach you the rest!”

The owners are asking $210,000 for the business which includes all equipment, including a brand-new POS system, along with the brand and the black book of recipes.

Ha Ha Pizza, located at 108 Xenia Ave., will remain open while it is for sale. Hours of operations are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

“While our chapter was short at Ha Ha, we hope others will continue to enjoy our changes for years to come,” Megan said.

Anyone interested in purchasing Ha Ha Pizza should email Brandon Owens at brandon@fcbb.com. More information can be found by clicking here.