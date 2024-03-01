‘Hamilton,’ ‘Six,’ ‘MJ,’ ‘Chicago’ among Dayton Live’s 2024-25 Broadway Season

“This season is all about variety,” said Dayton Live Chief Operating Officer Lisa Japs. “It has something for everybody across the board. All the shows have amazing music. Everyone will be able to find something they love.”

The season fittingly launches in October during the height of the presidential campaign with “Hamilton,” the story of America’s founding father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant who shaped the course of our nation. The recipient of 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical, the entertaining, thought-provoking and multiracial show was a hit during its outstanding 2022 local premiere in which it played all 16 performances in spite of a snowstorm.

“It is quick to have ‘Hamilton’ again so soon but there are a lot of people in Dayton who wanted to see ‘Hamilton’ who weren’t able to,” Japs said. “So it’s going to be great that we were able to bring it back in just a couple of years. ‘Hamilton’ is going to be a juggernaut for years to come. I expect it to be as popular next season if not more. A lot of people knew the name ‘Hamilton’ but didn’t really know what to expect when they saw it. And I strongly feel those people are going to want to come back and see it again.”

Japs is also thrilled for Dayton to see “Six,” a tuneful rock concert about female empowerment and solidarity centered around the six wives of Henry VIII, and “MJ,” a dynamic experience chronicling the legendary career of Michael Jackson as he prepares his 1992 “Dangerous World Tour.”

“‘Six’ is an amazing show with powerful leading women,” she said. “‘MJ’ is visually amazing and the music is iconic. Both shows are fun and great.”

Musical nostalgia continues with “A Beautiful Noise,” the story of how Neil Diamond became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon.

“It’s a super-appealing show with all the backstory about what was going on in Neil Diamond’s life when he wrote those songs,” Japs said. “The show will appeal to all generations but especially those who (grew up) listening to him. They will love the added context and the deeper dive it provides.”

The season also welcomes the return of John Kander and Fred Ebb’s sexy, sultry musical “Chicago” featuring Bob Fosse’s sizzling choreography.

“(’Chicago’) is a good complement to so much that is new,” Japs said. “It’s a known quantity for people who may not be as familiar with ‘Six’ or ‘MJ.’ It’s nice to have something solid in the mix that’s a good show that people know.”

She also hopes “Peter Pan,” celebrating its 70th anniversary, will be a main attraction for families especially in its revised state.

“The show made a lot of smart, intelligent changes but at its heart it’s still the classic ‘Peter Pan’ story that everyone knows,” Japs said. “The flying sequences are breathtaking.”

Season subscriptions are on sale now. Single tickets are expected to go on sale at a later date. In particular, “Hamilton” single tickets will likely go on sale in early summer.

For more information, visit the Box Office in the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center or call 937-228-3630 or visit online at daytonlive.org/broadway.

DAYTON LIVE’S PREMIER HEALTH BROADWAY IN DAYTON 2024-2025 SEASON

HAMILTON

October 1-13, 2024

Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a dazzling blend of hip-hop, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” features book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Cincinnati native Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won a Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL

November 26-December 1, 2024

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, “A Beautiful Noise” is described as an “inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir” akin to “Jersey Boys” and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.” The show spotlights the acclaimed career of the Brooklyn native with 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like “America,” “Forever in Blue Jeans” and “Sweet Caroline,” an induction into the songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

SIX

January 14-19, 2025

This new original musical assembles the six wives of Henry VIII who “take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration or 21st century girl power.” “Six” notably won 23 awards in the 2021-2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. Also, the “Six: Live On Opening Night” Broadway album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 million streams in its first month.

CHICAGO

February 4-9, 2025

Broadway’s longest-running musical has been delivering its special brand of razzle dazzle for 27 years. Set in Chicago’s Jazz Age, this show tells the story of two of the Cook County Jail’s most notorious murderesses — vaudeville star Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart — who become fierce rivals in the midst of media frenzy.

PETER PAN

February 26-March 2, 2025

Think lovely thoughts! This high-flying musical is back in a new adaptation by playwright Larissa FastHorse, director Lonny Price and choreographer Lorin Latarro. The tuneful score features such timeless songs as “I’m Flying,” “I Gotta Crow, “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Neverland.”

MJ THE MUSICAL

June 24-29, 2025

Michael Jackson’s incredible imprint on music and pop culture comes alive in this spectacular salute to his musical legacy. Featuring absolutely fantastic Tony Award-winning choreography by Christopher Wheeldon and written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, “MJ” includes such iconic songs as “Bad,” “Black or White,” “Human Nature,” “I’ll Be There,” “Smooth Criminal,” “Thriller” and many more. Do not miss this show.