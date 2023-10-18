Harrison Twp. restaurant to reopen under new ownership

Burkey Family Restaurant could reopen as soon as the end of this week under new ownership at 670 Shiloh Springs Road in Harrison Township.

Former cashier Jacki Lykins and her husband, Ken, are the new owners of the mom-and-pop restaurant. With the help of some of the restaurant’s original employees , everything is stocked and ready to go. Earlier this week, they were waiting on inspections.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Burkey Family Restaurant closed its doors on Sunday, Oct. 1 after 18 years in the community. Jacki recalled many of their longtime customers wondering where they were going to go for a homecooked meal after the closure.

“It just started to bother me, and I just started thinking we could do this,” Jacki said.

She asked a few of the other employees if they would stay and they decided to team up and give it a shot.

The Lykins moved from Marquette, Michigan to Clayton, right on the border of Englewood, in April 2022 to be close to family after retirement. Jacki previously worked for Marquette County as an equalization director for 47 years, but always had a passion for cooking. She and her husband were looking for a place to eat breakfast when they came across Burkey’s.

In January, Jacki became a cashier working the afternoon shift three days a week. Next thing she knew, she was working five days a week, including Sundays. She said over the last nine months she has formed a bond with the customers.

“The thing I’m looking forward to the most is seeing our old customers,” Jacki said. “We’re glad to be coming back.”

If inspections are successful, the restaurant will be open on Friday, Oct. 20. Burkey’s will be open every day except Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for dine-in service and 2 to 7 p.m. for carryout only. They will have breakfast all day and will continue the Sunday breakfast buffet.

Jacki said they have removed a few items from the menu, but favorites like the chicken, pork chops and salmon patties are still available. The restaurant will have daily specials and daily soups.

As the new owners and employees have been gearing up for the reopening, they appreciate the patrons that have stopped by or called. .

“I can’t say enough about the people in Harrison Twp.,” Jacki said. “They’re amazing.”

She added former owner Ken Burks has been instrumental in making sure they were able to reopen.

Future plans include expanding hours and staff. For more information or questions, call 937-275-7127.