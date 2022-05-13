dayton logo
X

Heart Mercantile to hold grand opening celebration featuring pop-up shops

Heart Mercantile, the Oregon District-based boutique and gift shop, has officially moved to 601 E. Fifth St. - right across from Trolley Stop and in between Puff Apothecary and Clash.

Credit: Submitted Photo

caption arrowCaption
Heart Mercantile, the Oregon District-based boutique and gift shop, has officially moved to 601 E. Fifth St. - right across from Trolley Stop and in between Puff Apothecary and Clash.

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

An Oregon District-based boutique and gift shop is ready to celebrate this weekend as they settle into their new storefront.

Heart Mercantile, previously located at 438 E. Fifth St., has moved to 601 E. Fifth St., across from Trolley Stop and in between Puff Apothecary and Clash.

The grand opening celebration is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 13 through Sunday, May 15. The celebration will feature several local vendors set up in front of the store.

ExploreDowntown Dayton restaurant to feature 4-course dinner with legendary California winemaker

“Come see our new shop along with all of these amazing local vendors that will popped up out front,” Heart Mercantile said on their event page.

Here is a list of the local vendors and what time they will be at the store:

Friday (4 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

- Harlow & Helios

- Taryn Penrose Photography + Art

- Purrfect Additions

- Gem City Laser

- Savage Stitcher

- DIY DYT

Saturday

- Om Essentials (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

- Regenerate Gardening (noon to 3 p.m.)

- Jen Rattiner (2 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

- Bonita (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

- DIY DYT (4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday

- Speakeasy Treats (noon to 6 p.m.)

Heart Mercantile was originally opened in 2015 by Brittany Smith. It is now co-owned by Smith, Kait Gilcher and Carly Short.

The new Fifth Street location gives the boutique 1,200 square feet of space, which is about double the size of the previous storefront.

ExploreFairborn to celebrate Friday the 13th with new tradition

The store will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

To learn more about Heart Mercantile, visit www.heartmercantile.com or visit the shop’s Facebook page.

In Other News
1
Friday the 13th: What is so unlucky about it?
2
Dayton Philharmonic Chorus Director retires after 25 years of service
3
Downtown Dayton restaurant to feature 4-course dinner with legendary...
4
Bellbrook wine cellar, bistro looking for new owners to carry on...
5
A Seattle bakery is coming to Dayton brewery for pop-up event

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top