Julia Reichert’s Oscar-nominated ‘Union Maids’ among movies added to National Film Registry

“Even though ‘Union Maids’ was a black & white, super low-budget film, with interviews shot on open reel videotape to save money, the film has shown remarkable staying power,” Reichert emailed, in response to questions, days before she passed away, according to the Library of Congress. “For the longest time, women’s voices, especially working-class women’s voices, were not respected let alone heard. Documentaries presented men as the experts, the historians, the authorities. We hoped this film would just show you how vital, wise, funny and essential these women’s voices were and are, to the struggles of working people to get a better deal.”

Other films to be inducted include “Carrie,” “Charade,” “Hairspray,” “House Party,” “Iron Man,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Pariah,” “Super Fly,” “When Harry Met Sally,” and the 1950 version of “Cyrano de Bergerac.”

Under the terms of the National Film Preservation Act, the librarian each year names 25 films at least 10 years old that are “culturally, historically or aesthetically” significant. With the announcement of the 2022 inductees, there are now 850 films in the registry.