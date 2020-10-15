JUST IN: City Barbeque to open its 3rd Dayton-area restaurant Monday

The region’s newest barbecue restaurant is located at 6549 Miller Lane, behind the Speedway convenience store at the corner of Miller Lane and Benchwood Road. It will open to the public at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19.

The new City Barbeque will seat about 80, will employ about 60 and will feature a drive-through, according to a spokeswoman for the Columbus-based chain. It will serve lunch and dinner daily.