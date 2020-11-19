JUST IN: Grand opening Saturday for new Asian restaurant on State Route 725

A locally owned and independent Asian restaurant that serves a broad Cantonese menu and several seafood-themed signature dishes is in “soft-opening” mode now and will host a grand opening Saturday, Nov. 21 in the South Towne Centre in Miami Twp.
Fu Mon Lau restaurant opened at 2008 Miamisburg-Centerville Road earlier this month in space that previously housed a Qdoba restaurant.
Fu Mon Lau is owned by Jin Yan Lin of Springboro, and this is her only restaurant, according to Daphne Ni, a spokeswoman for the new eatery.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
The menu focuses on authentic Cantonese cuisine and other popular Chinese dishes. Signature dishes include Sampon lobster, Steamed Oysters with Black Bean Sauce, Grouper Fish Fillet w/Tofu served in a Clay Pot, Beef Brisket with Wonton Egg Noodle Soup, and a Fish-Crab Meat Soup, Ni said.
“We offer live seafood, such as lobster, oysters, Dungeness crab, and tilapia, when supplies are available,” Ni said. There will be times when the coronavirus pandemic makes it difficult to maintain supplies of live seafood, she said.
Starting today, Nov. 19, and extending through the grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 21, the restaurant will offer 10 percent off all dine-in and take-out orders for anyone that mentions the Daily Dayton News or Dayton.com, Ni said.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
The restaurant’s owners liked the South Towne Centre location because of its high visibility along State Route 725 and its easy access to I-675 and I-75. interstate 75 and 675, as well as its proximity to the Dayton Mall retail hub.
Fu Mon Lau is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. For more information about Fu Mon Lau, call 937-293-2211 or check out its web site at fumonlau.com.