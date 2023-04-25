Killer Brownie partners with company to bring desserts nationwide via delivery

“We are honored and excited to be partnering with the innovative and creative team at Nextbite as a premium dessert for delivery,” said Chimene Mayne Ross, president and chief customer officer for The Killer Brownie Co. “Now even more fans across the U.S. will be able to enjoy a Killer Brownie as the dessert of choice, thanks to this partnership.”

Nextbite partners with restaurants, convenience stores and more to make its virtual brands available for delivery to consumers, according to a company press release. The company connects its partners with delivery services like Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub.