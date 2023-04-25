Killer Brownie partners with company to bring desserts nationwide via delivery

The Killer Brownie Company is partnering with Nextbite, a leader in virtual restaurants, to bring its gourmet brownies to customers nationwide via delivery.
“We are honored and excited to be partnering with the innovative and creative team at Nextbite as a premium dessert for delivery,” said Chimene Mayne Ross, president and chief customer officer for The Killer Brownie Co. “Now even more fans across the U.S. will be able to enjoy a Killer Brownie as the dessert of choice, thanks to this partnership.”
Nextbite partners with restaurants, convenience stores and more to make its virtual brands available for delivery to consumers, according to a company press release. The company connects its partners with delivery services like Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub.
“Delivery just got a lot sweeter with these amazingly decadent and delicious brownies,” said Alex Canter, CEO and co-founder of Nextbite. “Consumers from coast to coast are craving these brownies and we are now making them available through our partners. Killer Brownies are a great delivery offering for a range of fulfillment partners, including restaurants, convenience stores, universities and more.”
Desserts available from The Killer Brownie Co. include the Original Killer Brownie, Cookie Dough Killer Brownie, Triple Chocolate Killer Brownie, Confetti Killer Brownie, Cookies and Cream Killer Brownie, Salted Caramel Killer Brownie and Peanut Butter Killer Brownie.
For more than 40 years, The Killer Brownie Company, a Miamisburg-based bakery, has been crafting its gourmet brownies which contain layers in a variety of flavors. Killer Brownies are sold in particular at Dorothy Lane Market and at 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada, Panama and Puerto Rico, officials previously told this news outlet.
For more information about The Killer Brownie Company, visit the organization’s Instagram or TikTok pages.
About the Author