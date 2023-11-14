Krazy Taco in Springfield opens under new ownership

A local Springfield Mexican restaurant will open after only about a month since it was bought by new owners.

Guerra’s Krazy Taco, which will be called Krazy Taco, was sold in mid-October to its new owners, Steve and Crissy Levitt.

The restaurant will open today at 11 a.m., only a little over a month since they bought the place.

“It feels really good to be opening up,” Steve Levitt said. “I can’t believe it’s only been 32 days since we became the new owners of Krazy Taco.”

Levitt first had a goal of opening on Oct. 31, but previously said that was “a bit ambitious.”

A soft opening was held on Nov. 10, in which Levitt said went very well.

“Our team stepped up big time. We have such a great team. I’m really impressed how hard everyone was working. I’m lucky to have them,” he said.

As expected, Levitt said, they did identify a few areas of improvement and will be making adjustments to continue to get better with the new place.

Levitt previously said he plans to give the place a “cool, trendy, cantina vibe” and wants to make it a “notch above the gold standard.”

The couple teamed up with Louie and Amanda with The Painted Pepper, who has been consulting with the couple about all things business related, and bartender Joel Shear, former bartender at the Market Bar, to help with the Krazy Taco.

Levitt is a mortgage lender from Columbus. He, his wife Crissy and their son Ian moved to Springfield about seven years ago. He said he will still stay in the mortgage industry while running this new business.

The hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s new Facebook page at “Krazy Taco 937.”