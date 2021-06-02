Looking for a new lunch spot? Try the Dayton Woman’s Club

A lunch buffet ($11.95 dine-in and $9.95 take-out) will have chicken and fish entrees and a variety of salad, pasta and vegetables.

Dining in the Victorian mansion is a respite said Margaret Kruckemeyer, president of the Dayton Woman’s Club.

The Dayton Woman’s Club has hired a new caterer and reopens to the public for lunch today, Wednesday June 2.

“It allows you to step back to an elegant time when people could network in social conversations over a quiet lunch.”

The club is located at 225 N. Ludlow St. in downtown Dayton. It was founded in 1916 as an organization that would provide women in the Dayton area a center for social, civic and literary activities. The building was constructed in the late 1840s as the private home of Robert W. Steele, for whom Dayton’s first high school was named.