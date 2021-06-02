Looking for a new lunch spot? Try the Dayton Woman’s Club

The Dayton Woman’s Club has hired a new caterer and reopens to the public for lunch today, Wednesday, June 2.
Rich Taste Catering Co., owned by Clarece and Gerald Richardson, has taken over the food service for the club’s restaurant.
The public can dine in the downtown historic mansion on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Credit: DAYTON WOMAN'S CLUB
Old favorites and new items are on the menu including tomato bisque ($3 cup/$5 bowl), hot chicken salad ($5 with crackers/ $9 on a roll with fries), classic cheeseburger ($9 served with fries) and a Rike’s Sloppy Joe sandwich ($9 served with fries).
A lunch buffet ($11.95 dine-in and $9.95 take-out) will have chicken and fish entrees and a variety of salad, pasta and vegetables.
Dining in the Victorian mansion is a respite said Margaret Kruckemeyer, president of the Dayton Woman’s Club.
“It allows you to step back to an elegant time when people could network in social conversations over a quiet lunch.”
The club is located at 225 N. Ludlow St. in downtown Dayton. It was founded in 1916 as an organization that would provide women in the Dayton area a center for social, civic and literary activities. The building was constructed in the late 1840s as the private home of Robert W. Steele, for whom Dayton’s first high school was named.