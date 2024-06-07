National Donut Day: 5 places to get treats today

According to the organization’s website, The Salvation Army has a long history with donuts. In 1917, The Salvation Army’s Donut Lassies were sent to France to bring a light of hope and happiness to soldiers on the battlefield. Soldiers would stock up on essential goods and grab a sweet treat (donuts) baked by the Lassies.

National Donut Day is the perfect excuse to try a new donut shop. In our 2023 Best of Dayton contest, these five donut shops held the top spots:

1. Bill’s Donut Shop

Location: 268 N. Main St. in Centerville

Details: Bill’s Donut Shop has been a tradition in the Dayton region since 1960. It was originally located in downtown Dayton and has been in its current location since 1979. The donut shop is open 24 hours with favorites such as the sour cream cake, blueberry cake or devil’s food cake donuts.

2. Jim’s Donut Shop

Location: 122 E. National Road in Vandalia

Details: Jim’s Donut Shop has been operating since the 1950s and is known for its huge apple fritters. There’s something for everyone at Jim’s with a large variety of cake and yeast donuts, glazed croissants and cream horns.

3. Stan the Donut Man

Location: 1441 Wilmington Ave. in Dayton

Details: For over 50 years, Stan the Donut Man has been serving up homemade donuts on Wilmington Avenue. The donut shop offers several unique donuts like the maple-bacon donut, the Davy Crockett (a pretzel donut rolled in cinnamon) and the Tiger Tail (a twist donut made with classic and chocolate yeast dough).

4. Bear Creek Donuts

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Location: 80 S. Main St. in Miamisburg

Details: Owner Ryan Tripp opened the donut shop in 2016 after working at The Donut Haus in Springboro for eight years. Customers can choose from classic donuts to donuts with unique toppings like Fruity Pebbles, Oreos or S’mores.

5. The Donut Haus

Location: 305 W. Central Ave. in Springboro

Details: The Donut Haus has been a Springboro staple since it opened in 1984. Must-try items include the apple fritters and sour cream donuts. In 2018, longtime owner Mike Hemmert sold the business to Ryan Tripp, the owner of Bear Creek Donuts.

More online

This is a small sampling of the many great donut spots in the region. But if you’re looking for our readers choices for the best, head online to daytondailynews.com/best-of-dayton.