U.S. Navy bound for Dayton for Navy Week

· U.S. Fleet Forces Band - Performances with Navy Musicians.

· Naval History and Heritage Command – Educational presentations and lesson plans about the deep ties between Dayton and the Navy.

· USS Constitution – Demonstrations about the oldest commissioned ship in the Navy.

· Office of Small Business Program Management – Conducting training on how to do business with the Department of the Navy.

· Navy Blue Angels – Tactical aerial demonstrations by the Navy’s premier F18 demonstration squadron.

“We are excited to bring Navy Week to Dayton and connect its citizens to their Navy safely and responsibly,” said NAVCO’s director, Cmdr. John Fage, in a release. “Dayton Navy Week will allow us to show the people what their Navy does for them and why the Navy is important to the city, the state, and the nation. We are excited to spend this time giving back to the city and connecting with those whom we serve.”

Since 2005, the Navy Week program has served as the Navy’s flagship outreach effort to regions without a significant Navy presence, with over 250 Navy Weeks held in more than 80 different U.S. markets.

“We coordinate about 75 outreach events during a Navy Week,” said NAVCO Navy Week program manager Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Chambers, in a release. “Outreach events range from corporate, civic, government, education, media, veterans, community service engagements. The 2022 schedule is exciting for us because the great citizens of Dayton continue to welcome the Navy Week program with open arms and are eager to learn more about their Navy.”