New bath-and-body store to host grand opening this weekend at Fairfield Commons

An “affordable bath and body luxury” store has been added to the list of shopping options for guests at The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek.
Seabolt & Co. opened its shop late last week inside the mall on the mall’s upper level, near the food court. The new store will host a grand-opening celebration Friday through Sunday, March 12-14, with special deals offered all weekend.
“Our guests are always changing and evolving, and at The Mall at Fairfield Commons, we want to be able to offer them today’s top trends and shopping destinations,” Leanne Rubosky, general manager of The Mall at Fairfield Commons, said in a release. “We are looking forward to celebrating the opening of Seabolt & Co., while keeping the health of shoppers our top priority and providing the safest experience possible.”
A ribbon-cutting in conjunction with the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, and will include free hand cream to the first 50 customers that day.
The grand opening deals will continue throughout the weekend with free shower steamers to the first 50 customers on Saturday, and Men’s Grooming Day on Sunday, with free men’s bar soap to the first 50 customers, according to a Fairfield Commons release. All weekend long, guests will also be able to enter for a chance to win a gift basket full of some of Seabolt & Co.’s best-sellers.
For the grand opening, Seabolt & Co. is partnering with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Customers attending the weekend-long event can bring in a new, unopened pet-food donation to receive a 10% discount on their purchase. In addition, there will be a skin-care and grooming sample product on sale for $3, with 100% of those proceeds donated to the HSGC.
“Seabolt & Co. started in 2013 as a skin-care brand for men before expanding into a brick and mortar modern apothecary in 2015,” mall officials said. “The store offers affordable bath and body luxuries through their own brand of made-in-Ohio vegan apothecary products. Seabolt & Co. also offers various skin-care services such as facials and body waxing for both men and women.”