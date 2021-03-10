New bath-and-body store to host grand opening this weekend at Fairfield Commons

Seabolt & Co. opened its shop late last week inside the mall on the mall’s upper level, near the food court. The new store will host a grand-opening celebration Friday through Sunday, March 12-14, with special deals offered all weekend.

“Our guests are always changing and evolving, and at The Mall at Fairfield Commons, we want to be able to offer them today’s top trends and shopping destinations,” Leanne Rubosky, general manager of The Mall at Fairfield Commons, said in a release. “We are looking forward to celebrating the opening of Seabolt & Co., while keeping the health of shoppers our top priority and providing the safest experience possible.”