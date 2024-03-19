Franklin brewery project estimated at $3.5M; opening planned for summer 2025

Brian Willett, who is opening the brewery with his friends and fellow engineers Dale Seginak, Shaun Lipe, Woody Willis and Bill Sams, said they are excited to be a part of something bigger.

Credit: Submitted Photos Credit: Submitted Photos

The brewery will be an anchor in the city’s development of the downtown area stretching from the new high school to the river. The city has spent several years creating a vision for the downtown area with goals of reinvigorating Main Street through a streetscape program and enhancing its riverfront connection.

Slipcast Brewing is in the midst of completing interior design plans with most of the exterior design completed. The project is expected to cost about $3.5 million, Willett said.

The 8,000-square-foot space will feature a 15 bbl. (barrels) brewing system with a production area, taproom, bar and kitchen. They will have an outdoor patio, in addition to a large gravel area with a fire pit and green space. The brewery is expected to seat 150 people inside and have 32 on-site parking spots.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

The name of the brewery “comes from the Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows and it means basically what is your default facial expression,” Willett said. “We’re about trying to change your default facial expression one beer at a time.”

He hopes Slipcast will be known for having a variety of food, drinks and merch, hosting a plethora of events and engaging with the community.

Willett couldn’t give specifics on types of beer and food just yet because they are waiting to hire a head brewer and kitchen manager to be a part of their creative journey. To apply for a position, visit slipcastbrewing.com/careers.

Willett does have experience in the brewery industry. In 2017, he opened West Side Brewing in Cincinnati with his cousin, uncle and a fourth partner. Slipcast Brewing will not have any connection with West Side, but it did give him the inspiration to open another brewery.

Explore Troni family to open new restaurant in Warren County

“When we moved into Westwood, that’s where West Side Brewing is, there wasn’t a lot going on,” Willett said. “Since then, it’s now a DORA district, it has two to three new restaurants, they block the street off and have festivals, there’s a place across the street they built where they have bands play outside...”

Willett was anxious to do something again and his friend, Seginak, had been talking about opening a brewery with Lipe for two years. Within nine months of planning, their idea is now turning into a reality.

“I am looking forward to a year after, seeing what things look like because that’s what inspired me this time,” Willett said.

For more information and updates about Slipcast Brewing, visit slipcastbrewing.com.