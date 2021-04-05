New Japanese steakhouse opens in Xenia

Taku is open for lunch on Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The steakhouse is also open for dinner on Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 9:30 p.m. The restaurant has a drive-thru pick up window and food orders can be made online.

The menu at Taku ranges from sushi rolls to sashimi to hibachi meals.