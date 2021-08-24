New Mexican restaurant opens in Fairborn

“All in, it was saying, hey, I want to be a part of that,” he said.

David Schuck, director of franchise development for Crazy King Burrito, said the chain will be different than other fast-Mexican chains because the burritos are already made.

“Ours are specific recipes that you can still alter, if you want something removed or sometimes added, but we suggest that you stick with the original recipe,” Schuck said. “It was made that way for a reason.”

It took a while for the opportunity to get off the ground as the pandemic hit, Jones said. But finally, they were able to pick their location on Colonel Glenn. Jones said they chose that location due to its proximity to both Wright State University and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The restaurant has been open for about two weeks. During that time, they’ve been doing well, Jones said.

Jones said he’s heard from customers who have gone to the location in Mexico on vacation, heard about the franchise in Dayton and decided to come in.

“It is a tourist spot, where a lot of vacationers go, and pretty much some of our customers actually go there,” Jones said.

Jones said anyone who likes Mexican food should stop by.

“I don’t have to speak for the burrito,” Jones said. “The burrito can talk for itself.”