New restaurant to open in former Bravo space in Beavercreek

With the larger space, the restaurant will add more seafood to its hot bar, the release said. Tokyo Grill & Sushi Buffet plans to open before Labor Day.

The other tenants will be located inside the mall on the lower level.

According to the release, Divine Essence Emporium is a new age boutique focusing on organic, spiritual and earthly products that promote better health and overall wellbeing. The boutique will have crystals, books, sound and energy healing, essential oils and diffusers, soy-based candles, incense, incense burners, eclectic gifts, jewelry, all-natural apothecary and home décor. A grand opening celebration is planned on Friday, April 14 at 11 a.m. The first 30 customers will receive 20 percent off their entire purchase. The boutique is located near CozyMelts.

Temps & Fades, located near LensCrafters, is a barber shop expected to open this spring.

“The Mall at Fairfield Commons’ newest retailers will enhance the town center’s variety of notable retail locations offering guests the most dynamic shopping experience,” the release stated. “This is just one example of The Mall at Fairfield Commons’ ongoing commitment to creating a true town center where community members can safely shop, dine and connect.”

