Ohio Library Council names Daytonian 2021 Hall of Fame Librarian

Explore Retiring director reminisces on a lifetime of loving the library

Kambitsch worked to launch a major facilities plan, Libraries for a Smarter Future, to build a new Main Library and 16 state-of-the art branches. He brought together a coalition of community partners to secure funding replacement and improvements. The project is in the final stages with the last four buildings anticipated to open between late 2021 and early 2023, according to the library.

He also launched a number of successful programs including Home Help Centers, iPad lending, the Career Adventures Camp, Job Seekers, and early literacy kits delivered through home visits.

Caption Tim Kambitsch, retired director of the Dayton Metro Library, has been named the 2021 Hall of Fame Librarian by the Ohio Library Council. CHRIS STEWART / STAFF

“During a year like no other, the following honorees have demonstrated outstanding leadership and remarkable dedication to providing exceptional library service to their communities despite the pandemic,” according to a release from the Ohio Library Council.

