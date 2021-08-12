Ohio Library Council names Daytonian 2021 Hall of Fame Librarian

Tim Kambitsch, retired director of the Dayton Metro Library, has been named the 2021 Hall of Fame Librarian by the Ohio Library Council.
The award recognizes a librarian for his or her career achievements, sustained leadership, commitment to the library profession, and contributions to the community at large.
Kambitsch, who worked in libraries for 40 years, was executive director of the Dayton Metro Library system from 2001 until his retirement in February.
Initially, he was supposed to retire in March 2020, but extended his stay to see the library through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kambitsch worked to launch a major facilities plan, Libraries for a Smarter Future, to build a new Main Library and 16 state-of-the art branches. He brought together a coalition of community partners to secure funding replacement and improvements. The project is in the final stages with the last four buildings anticipated to open between late 2021 and early 2023, according to the library.
He also launched a number of successful programs including Home Help Centers, iPad lending, the Career Adventures Camp, Job Seekers, and early literacy kits delivered through home visits.
“During a year like no other, the following honorees have demonstrated outstanding leadership and remarkable dedication to providing exceptional library service to their communities despite the pandemic,” according to a release from the Ohio Library Council.
Hall of Fame Librarian:
Tim Kambitsch, Retired Director, Dayton Metro Library
Librarian of the Year:
James Hill, Director, Chillicothe and Ross County Public Library
Service Excellence Award:
Doug Stout, Licking County Library
Ohio Friends of the Library Recognition Award:
Friends of the Medina County District Library
Trustee Award of Achievement:
Dr. Garalynn Tomas, Trustee, Lorain Public Library
John Philip Outreach and Community Engagement Award:
David Siders, Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library
Diana Vescelius Emerging Leader Award:
Sondra Presley, Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library