Owner of popular Springboro café ready to begin next chapter

One of Springboro’s most popular bar/restaurants is Heather’s Café. Since 2009, owner Heather Sukola has been working long hours each day to operate the eatery.
Now, Sukola is ready to turn the page to begin the next chapter in her life adding that she’s ready to move on. She put the property at 505 S. Main St. up for sale before the pandemic and has had numerous interested parties that have looked over the property who had various ideas of future uses both restaurant and non-restaurant.
“I’m not giving it away,” Sukola said. “I’m waiting for someone to take it to the next level.”
The downtown Springboro property has undergone numerous updates/amenities to the interior and exterior of the structures.
The main house has 2,500 square feet, while the barn/man cave has another 650 square feet. In addition the property has about 6,000 square feet of patio that can seat 300 people.
The property is near many special events and festivals held throughout the year. In addition, the property is now in the expanded Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area and has a D5 liquor license.
When asked to describe what it’s like owning such a successful business, Sukola used words such as “fun,” “her staff,” “the laughter” and “her customers.”
