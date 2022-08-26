Public can vote for first time to select Ohio Restaurant Association’s Industry Awards

The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) is opening up voting to the public for the first time for its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry.
“We’re excited to hear from the public as we recognize the best of Ohio’s hospitality industry,” said ORA President and CEO John Barker, in a release. “In the midst of the unprecedented challenges of the last couple of years, Ohioans rallied around their favorite restaurants to help them survive. It’s incredibly important to make guests’ voices heard as we celebrate the best restaurant and hospitality employees in our state.”
In addition to selecting Ohio’s Best Restaurants in the north, central and south, categories include Best Guest Experience Provider (front of house), Best Behind the Scenes Employee (back of house) and Best Community Partner.
Nominations for the categories were accepted between March and July of 2022. More than 300 restaurants received at least one nomination, the ORA said.
There are several restaurants and organizations from the Dayton area nominated in various categories including Amar India Restaurant, Coco’s Bistro, Elsa’s Restaurant, Marion’s Pizza, Miami Valley Meals, Nick’s Restaurant, The Blue Berry Cafe, and Wheat Penny Oven and Bar.
In addition to the awards voted on by the public, a committee of the ORA Staff Leadership and Board of Directors will choose winners in 10 other categories including Hall of Fame, Lifetime Achievement Award, Industry Innovator, Rising Star, Spotless Award, Outstanding Public Official, Outstanding Industry Educator, Ohio ProStart® Student of the Year, ORA Ambassador and Outstanding Vendor Award.
The Industry Awards Celebration will be held Dec. 6 in New Albany.
You can vote one time per day. Voting is open until Sept. 30.
For more information or to vote, visit www.ohiorestaurant.org/industryawards.
About the Author