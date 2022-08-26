Public can vote for first time to select Ohio Restaurant Association’s Industry Awards

“We’re excited to hear from the public as we recognize the best of Ohio’s hospitality industry,” said ORA President and CEO John Barker, in a release. “In the midst of the unprecedented challenges of the last couple of years, Ohioans rallied around their favorite restaurants to help them survive. It’s incredibly important to make guests’ voices heard as we celebrate the best restaurant and hospitality employees in our state.”

In addition to selecting Ohio’s Best Restaurants in the north, central and south, categories include Best Guest Experience Provider (front of house), Best Behind the Scenes Employee (back of house) and Best Community Partner.