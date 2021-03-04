Registration opens Friday for Public Health COVID vaccination clinic next week

To register, visit www.phdmc.org or call 937-225-6217.

Eligible conditions for those younger than 60 include: sickle cell anemia; Down syndrome; cystic fibrosis; muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy; spina bifida; people born with severe heart defects requiring regular specialized care; people with severe type 1 diabetes who have been hospitalized for this in the past year; phenylketonuria, Tay-Sachs and other rare, inherited metabolic disorders; epilepsy with continuing seizures, hydrocephaly, microcephaly and other severe neurological disorders; Turner syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome and other severe genetic disorders; people with severe asthma who have been hospitalized for this in the past year; alpha and beta thalassemia; and solid organ transplant candidates and recipients. Residents must be 16 or older to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

What you need to know:

Participants must show proof of age and Montgomery County residency, examples include driver’s license or photo ID, physician statement (including shot records), census records, U.S. Passport, etc.

Participants can be accompanied by someone, but those individuals will not be able to receive a vaccine during this clinic.

Participants will be seated and socially distanced during the vaccination and recovery period

Public Health staff will be available to direct participants to the clinic area.

Vaccination will be provided free of charge.

Parking is available at the Dayton Transportation Center, 200 S. Jefferson St.

For updates about future vaccination clinics, visit www.phdmc.org