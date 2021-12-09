RESTAURANT ROUNDUP: 6 new spots opened in November and more coming soon

Sweet Tooth offers fondue platters with an assortment of fruit and sweets for dipping, gelato, handmade crepes and waffles, a massive, rotating chocolate block that can be shaved for chocolate toppings, milkshakes and more.

Bee Vegan

Dayton’s first all-vegan brick and mortar closed this spring, but it’s back — sort of — rebranded and with a new business concept.

Molly Blackshear, co-owner of Café 1610 which closed its doors for the last time back in May, has given new life to the business under a new name — Bee Vegan. Founder and owner of Bee Vegan, Blackshear wants to continue evolving the brand into a go-to for vegan advice, food, merchandise and more.

Bee Vegan is making a slow and steady debut in the Dayton foodie circuit by appearing at pop-up events and filling special requests for vegan food trays, though more appearances and services are to come in the future, according to Blackshear.

“I just wanted to encompass more than just food,” Blackshear said. “So, even if it’s showing people what to cook or telling them, you know, kind of, how to make things — that would be more of something that might happen as opposed to having like a brick and mortar.”

However, the business is still in its infant stages, Blackshear said. She didn’t rule out the possibility of a standalone restaurant in the future.

The Bar & Bistro

A longtime downtown foodie fixture inside Top of the Market has a new next-door neighbor.

The Bar & Bistro opened its doors inside the event venue at 32 Webster St. in downtown Dayton Monday, Nov. 15. The new restaurant is situated between The Gourmet Deli and The Warehouse event space.

Open Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., The Bar & Bistro compliments the current food offerings inside the market, as The Gourmet Deli is open the same days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The food menu boasts fine-dining options including salmon frites ($20), crab cakes ($18) and chicken quesadilla ($14). A varied starters menu includes fried calamari ($12), Korean style chicken wings ($12), charcuterie board ($24- $36) and more.

A tongue-in-cheek shots menu offers guests their choice of the “Johnson & Johnson — one & done” (tequila and lime), “Moderna — you’ll need two” (coconut rum and pineapple), “Pfizer — you’ll want two” (vodka, cranberry and lime) and “The Booster — needed” (rum, vodka, gin, tequila, lemon and lime juice). All shots are $6.

The extensive menu continues with a selection of wines and hand-crafted cocktails, all for $9 each.

For more information, visit topofmarket.com.

HomeStyle Thai Bistro

In November, the 2nd Street Market at 600 E. Second St. in downtown Dayton announced two new permanent food vendors — one savory and one sweet.

HomeStyle Thai Bistro owners Nopp and Tong Mangmeesub are bringing a variety of Vietnamese and Thai cuisine “just like their Grandmothers used to make.”

In addition to a variety of authentic menu items, customers can get a rice combo deal for $10.50 or $11 — pick two or three entrees over rice. Thai Bistro also offers chicken pho noodle soup and vegan pho noodle soup.

I Heart Ice Cream

The second food vendor to join the 2nd Street Market scene last month was Dayton’s first rolled ice cream concept.

“Experience Dayton’s first ‘rolled ice cream’ concept. A technique originating in Thailand, rolled ice cream is created by taking sweet, liquid ice cream batter and pouring it onto a cold plate. Once frozen, it is scraped off with a metal hand tool and deposited into a cup with any number of ingredients,” posted 2nd Street Market in a Facebook announcement.

I Heart Ice Cream, owned by Daytonians Liz and Danny Cortes, rolled onto the Dayton foodie scene this spring.

“Rolled ice cream is a little bit creamier (than traditional ice cream) and obviously it’s more fun because you get to watch it being made,” Liz said. “But other than that, it tastes like a lot like regular ice cream. When you’re chopping and mixing it, science is happening and all that fun stuff. You’re creating air pockets and it makes it fluffy and creamy.”

Patriot Eatery and Pizzeria

On Nov. 4, Patriot Eatery and Pizzeria reopened for carryout and delivery at 2119 Germantown St. in Dayton. For now, delivery is only available through the delivery apps DoorDash and Uber Eats.

To order, customers should call 937-496-5734. The Patriot’s new hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In 2016, Patriot Eatery & Pizzeria replaced the Starlite Restaurant & Diner at 2627 Smithville Road. In late August, the restaurant announced in a Facebook post that it would be closing.

However, just over two months later, the Patriot is back and open at its aforementioned Germantown St. location. The restaurant posted its new menu including old favorites such as all-day breakfast, burgers and more.

COMING SOON:

Greek Street Food Truck

Greek Street Food Truck is set to open its first brick and mortar restaurant in the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. Centerville native Chris Spirtos, founder and owner of Greek Street, said an official opening timeline has not been set, but he hopes to open early next year.

Fans of Greek Street can expect the same offerings at the new restaurant, though with the bigger space, the restaurant will add some variety to its menu. Spirtos said he particularly plans to expand on desserts — including baklava soft serve ice cream.

The new restaurant will have a casual dining feel. Similar to Five Guys restaurants, customers will order upon entering, then the food will be made-to-order and brought out to customers.

Third Perk at The Mall at Fairfield Commons

Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar, primarily located in downtown Dayton at 146 E. 3rd St., has announced plans for a fourth shop. Though an exact opening date has not been set, Third Perk founder and owner, Juanita Darden, said in early November that she expects the new location to be ready in the next 60 days. Third Perk will be situated in the mall food court between an Auntie Anne’s soft pretzel shop and a Chick-fil-A restaurant.

A first for the Third Perk name, fresh donuts, fried in-store, will be sold at the Fairfield Mall store. Darden expects fresh donuts to also be made and sold at the downtown location in spring 2022.

The new location will also include the specialty drink menu paying homage to several Dayton funk legends, $2 any brew Tuesdays and more.