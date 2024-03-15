Restaurants near UD prepare for ‘full house’ during St. Patrick’s Day, First Four

“In the past, UD students have been gone on the actual St. Paddy’s Day, but this year they will be here,” Marlow said. “Saturday is kind of geared towards them, but I’m sure a lot of adults will be here as well.”

On Saturday, the pub will open at 5:30 a.m. with DJ Status. Miami Valley Pipes and Drums will kick off the party at 9 a.m. on Sunday. There is no cover charge on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the cover charge is $10.

Guests can expect green beer, a limited food menu and a large tent over the parking lot with a draft beer truck and much more on the holiday.

To prepare for the big day, Marlow said they do lots of cleaning and organization. They also make sure everyone is on the same page and bring in extra staff. On a typical Sunday, Flanagan’s Pub is “low key” with regulars and locals. Marlow is expecting close to 6,000 people throughout the entire weekend depending on the weather.

Right down the road, Milano’s, located at 1834 Brown St., is also staffing up for the holiday. The restaurant does not offer a special menu, but they do have green beer.

“St. Patrick’s Day is always fun for us at Milano’s,” said Owner John Slaughenhaupt. “Although we do expect bigger crowds on Brown Street, we do not do anything different there than we do at our suburban locations. We gear up for a nice day and offer our guests green beer to celebrate.”

Milano’s have two other restaurant locations in the Miami Valley at 2260 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek and 9572 Springboro Pike in Miami Twp.

The restaurant is expecting to double their sales on Sunday.

“With the expectations of UD making the NCAA tournament this year we expect to have nice crowds at all locations, especially due to Selection Sunday falling on St. Patrick’s Day,” Slaughenhaupt said. “It should be a nice mix of both basketball fans and customers out celebrating.”

On a typical Sunday, Milano’s is “pretty tame, but steady,” Slaughenhaupt said. This Sunday there will be a full house, especially with students in town.

While people are out celebrating on Sunday, staff at UD Arena will be installing the basketball court and setting up the playing area for the First Four of the NCAA tournament. Games will be held on Tuesday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 20.

“During the First Four we see a great mix of our local basketball fans along with fans that come in from out of town to support their teams playing at UD arena.” Slaughenhaupt said. “As a matter of fact, we have had pep bands and cheerleaders from visiting teams show up at Milano’s to pump up their fan bases. It is an exciting time of year!”

Flanagan’s Pub saw a glimpse of basketball excitement last weekend when a high school group of 60 to 100 people came in after a game.

Between St. Patrick’s Day and the NCAA tournament, Flanagan’s Pub is expecting to bring in three to four times their typical revenue, Marlow said. Milano’s is expecting to do 30 to 40 percent more business than normal during the First Four.

If you're looking for more places to celebrate St. Patrick's Day or to watch the NCAA tournament, visit daytondailynews.com for a full lineup.