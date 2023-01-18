Rob Lowe to appear today on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Actor Rob Lowe will appear today on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” According to a clearance supervisor with the show, he talked about the first newspaper article written about him during his pre-interview.
The first significant story about Dayton native Rob Lowe appeared in the Dayton Daily News on Aug. 14, 1976. The show has not confirmed if the newspaper article was discussed.
Lowe had just secured his first professional part at age 12. The story under the headline “Boy, 12, sets his cap for stardom as actor,” included information that Lowe landed his first professional part by himself.
“You just call any place and ask them if there’s a part for a kid,” Lowe said of his process for getting the part in “Sherlock Holmes” at the Wright State University summer theater in 1976. “I called Wright State and they said, ‘Yes.’”
Lowe had just finished sixth grade at Longfellow Middle School. The story said he signed up for an acting class at the Dayton Playhouse at 8 years old after seeing a play he enjoyed.
The story noted he would be moving to Malibu, Calif., with his mother that fall to pursue commercials.
“And when the people in Dayton get great big jobs, I think they’ll remember me and give me a break,” he said.
Less than six years later, the Dayton Daily News published a story headlined “Rob Lowe offered movie role,” which covered his casting in the movie “The Outsiders” at age 17. The movie was released in 1983.
The Dayton raised actor is famous for roles on TV’s “The West Wing” and “Parks and Recreation” and a list of movies that include “St. Elmo’s Fire,” “Behind the Candlelabra,” “Wayne’s World, “How to be a Latin Lover,” and several others.
During “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Lowe talked about how close he is with his two boys. He said he has a new show coming out on Netflix that he co-created with his son, John Owen. He said his son, Matthew, is in the finance world.
“Now I’m really learning about their work lives,” Lowe said. “It’s a whole different phase where you get them through childhood and then all of sudden it’s like, “How’s work? It’s super cool.”
He also shared a story about camping with his boys when they were younger and scaring them as Bigfoot.
