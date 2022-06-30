BreakingNews
June restaurant news: 8 open, 5 close, 15 coming soon, others seeking new owners
Roosters Beavercreek to open in July

A new Roosters restaurant, located at 2430 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek, is expected to open in July.

