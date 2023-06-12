Skid Row and Buckcherry team up for show at the Rose

Skid Row and Buckcherry are extending their “The Gang’s All Here” tour for a second leg, which will make a stop in Huber Heights this summer.
The two bands will play the Rose Music Center at The Heights on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Skid Row, the New Jersey rock band, is best known for ‘80s hits “18 and Life” and “I Remember You,” while Buckcherry is the mind behind early 2000s hit songs “Sorry” and “Lit Up.”
“Thank you to everyone for making this last year so incredible!” Snake Sabo of Skid Row said in a release. “Due to the amazing response from all of you, we are proud to announce the second leg of ‘The Gang’s All Here’ tour with our good friends, Buckcherry! You don’t wanna miss this!”
Cincinnati native, musician and actor Kurt Deimer will join the two rock bands at the Rose as a special guest for the evening.
The second leg of the joint tour kicks off at the end of August and will be making 13 more stops around the country.
Tickets are on sale now and are priced at $33.50-$59.50.
For more information, visit rosemusicenter.com.
