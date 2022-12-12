Stivers choirs to perform at Carnegie Hall in 2023

Under the leadership of Paula Powell, the choirs have been selected to participate in a spring residency under the auspices of a Manhattan Concert Productions presentation entitled “Reflections of Us: Singing Our Way to Unity.” Derrick Fox, director of choral activities and distinguished associate professor of music at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, spearheads and guest conducts the event.

“This is a big deal,” said Powell, serving in her 13th year as director of choirs at Stivers School for the Arts. “I’m looking forward to the experience of the students performing in a different city and having them work with choral conductor Derrick Fox, who is bringing his choir. There will also be several other outstanding high school choirs that will be involved in this festival.”