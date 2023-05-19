X

Target applies for alcohol tasting permits for Dayton area stores

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

Target stores in the Dayton area could soon feature tastings for beer, wine and mixed beverages.

According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Target Corp applied for several D-8 liquor permits across Ohio on May 17. A D-8 permit involves sample tastings of beer, wine and mixed beverages as stated on the Ohio Department of Commerce website.

The liquor permits pertain to the following stores in Butler, Greene and Montgomery counties:

Butler County

  • 7644 Voice of America Centre Drive in West Chester Twp.
  • 3369 Princeton Road in Fairfield Twp.

Greene County

  • 4341 Feedwire Road in Sugarcreek Twp.
  • 2490 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek

Montgomery County

  • 5700 Executive Blvd. in Huber Heights
  • 2300 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp.
It is not clear why Target decided to apply for the liquor permits. Dayton.com has reached out to the company for additional details and will update this story accordingly.

Target, headquartered in Minneapolis, is a general merchandise retailer with stores in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

